BREAKING: Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter Has Stress Reaction In Foot, Will Need To Decide On Surgery

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that tests at the Combine on Wednesday revealed that Penn State DE Abdul Carter has a “stress reaction” in his right foot.

According to Schefter, Carter will need to decide soon whether to have surgery.

“There are mixed opinions on whether he needs surgery, and we will figure that out in the near future,” Carter’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus said.

Rosenhaus added that he expects Carter to be drafted No. 1 overall.

“Either way, worst case scenario, we don’t expect this to impact where he is drafted,” Rosenhaus said. “After visiting with teams this week, I believe he’s going to be the No. 1 overall pick. “

Schefter explains that Carter can either have the pre-emptive surgery with a screw being inserted in his right foot and then return in eight weeks or bypass surgery, conduct his pro day and prove to NFL teams that he doesn’t need it.

Carter told reporters at the Combine that he’s met with the Titans, Giants and Patriots, who are all drafting in the early part of round one. Browns HC Kevin Stefanski later confirmed he met with Cleveland as well.

Carter is one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class and a candidate to go No. 1 overall.

Carter was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 33 overall linebacker in the 2022 recruiting class out of Glenside, Pennsylvania. He committed to Penn State in July of 2021 and enrolled just less than a year later.

In his collegiate career, Carter appeared in 42 games Lions and recorded 172 total tackles, 41 tackles for loss, 23 sacks, 13 pass defenses and five forced fumbles.