Philip Rivers Announces Retirement

Colts QB Philip Rivers tells Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune he is retiring from the NFL after 17 seasons.

“It’s just time, it’s just right,” he said.

Rivers later released a statement to ESPN:

This closes a remarkable career for Rivers, who now will start his next phase of coaching his sons in high school as they start their football careers.

“What has helped me come to this (decision) is the growing desire to coach high school football,” he told Acee. “That’s what I’ve always wanted to do. It’s been growing. I can’t wait.”

For the Colts, it also opens up a gaping hole at quarterback that will become their top priority to address this offseason.

Rivers, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2004. He was later traded to the Chargers in return for Eli Manning.

Rivers played out the final year of his five-year, $99 million contract that included $65 million guaranteed and was allowed to leave in free agency after 16 years with the Chargers. The Colts signed him to a one-year contract for 2020 and he was set to be an unrestricted free agent again in 2021.

Over the course of his career, Rivers appeared in 244 games and completed 64.9 of his passes for 63,440 yards, 421 touchdowns and 209 interceptions. He also rushed for 601 yards and three touchdowns in 17 years. He was selected to eight Pro Bowls.