BREAKING: Raiders Announce Extension For DE Maxx Crosby

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have signed DE Maxx Crosby to a multi-year extension.
#Raiders roster move:
– Signed #98 DE Maxx Crosby to a multi-year extension@CrosbyMaxx pic.twitter.com/VNjJCUSNe4
— Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) March 5, 2025
This was a big item on the team’s to-do list this offseason, and they got it done early to get ahead of several other big-name pass rushers also due for extensions.
Adam Schefter says it’s a three-year, $106.5 million extension with $91.5 million of that total guaranteed. It makes Crosby the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history in average annual salary.
Crosby, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Eastern Michigan University.
He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,302,264 contract that included a $782,264 signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $850,000 when he signed a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension with over $53 million guaranteed.
Crosby was due base salaries of $22.236 million and $18.84 million in the final two years of the deal.
In 2024, Crosby appeared in 12 games for the Raiders and recorded 45 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and five pass defenses.
