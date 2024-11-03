BREAKING: Raiders Fire OC Luke Getsy

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Raiders have fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy following the team’s loss on Sunday.

Pelissero explains that Raiders HC Antonio Pierce felt he needed to make some changes with the team 2-7 and more moves are expected from here.

Pelissero says that former Washington OC Scott Turner is a logical candidate to take over as play-caller.

Getsy, 40, began his coaching career at Akron back in 2007. He worked for several schools including West Virginia Wesleyan, Pittsburgh, Indiana, and Western Michigan before being hired by the Packers as their offensive quality control coach in 2014.

Getsy worked his way up to WRs coach before departing for Mississippi State in 2018. He returned in 2019 as the QB coach. The Bears later hired him as their offensive coordinator in 2022 but let him go after the 2023 season.

The Raiders hired Getsy as offensive coordinator this past offseason.

In 2024, Getsy’s offense ranked No. 28 in total yards, No. 26 in points, No. 31 in rushing yards and No. 18 in passing yards.