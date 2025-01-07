BREAKING: Raiders Firing HC Antonio Pierce

According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders have fired HC Antonio Pierce.

The coach gave his end-of-season press conference yesterday and said he expected to be back despite a ton of speculation about his job security.

Yet Raiders owner Mark Davis never gave Pierce a public vote of confidence in recent weeks, and now evidently we see why.

A successful stint as the interim head coach in 2023 earned Pierce a shot at the full-time role in 2024. While the Raiders and Pierce struggled, they also had major issues on the roster, including at quarterback.

Pierce, 46, played nine seasons in the NFL for Washington and the Giants. After retiring in 2010, Pierce took his first coaching job at Long Beach Poly High School in 2014.

Pierce was eventually hired as the LB coach at Arizona State under Herm Edwards in 2017. He worked his way up to associate head coach/defensive coordinator/recruiting coordinator but resigned amidst an investigation for recruiting violations.

He landed with the Raiders as their LB coach in 2022 and was promoted to interim head coach after Las Vegas fired Josh McDaniels. Pierce was retained in the full-time role after the season.

As the interim coach, Pierce compiled a record of 5-4 in 2023. As the full-time coach, his record was 4-13.

We’ll have more on the Raiders’ coaching vacancy as the news is available.