BREAKING: Raiders Trading Davante Adams To Jets

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jets are acquiring Raiders WR Davante Adams in a trade.

Adam Schefter adds the Jets are giving up a conditional third-round pick that can improve to a second-round selection based on Adams’ performance. The veteran receiver must satisfy any one of the following conditions:

First or second-team AP All-Pro

On the active roster for the AFC championship or Super Bowl

The Jets are also taking on the remainder of Adams’ salary, which was one of the Raiders’ other sticking points in a deal.

It took a couple of weeks, but the two sides finally figured out something that made sense for everyone, reuniting Adams with longtime QB Aaron Rodgers in New York.

There might have been a little more urgency from the Jets as well after losing to the Bills last night to fall to 2-4.

Adams, 31, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams made a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Packers used the franchise tag on him at a figure of $20.2 million. He was then traded to the Raiders for a first and second-round draft pick in 2022.

The Raiders also signed Adams to a five-year, $140 million contract as a part of the trade, including nearly $66 million guaranteed. He’s due base salaries of $16.89 million and $35.64 million over the next two seasons.

In 2024, Adams has appeared in three games and recorded 18 receptions for 209 yards (11.6 YPC) and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on the trade as the news is available.