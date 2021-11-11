Rams Finalizing Deal With Odell Beckham Jr

Update:

Kim Jones reports Odell Beckham has texted her: “Rams.”

Odell Beckham Jr just texted me: “Rams.” — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) November 11, 2021

That clears up that. It’s apparently a one-year deal, per Albert Breer. The Rams have also again tweeted confirmation.

There seems to be some debate as to whether or not WR Odell Beckham has chosen the Rams.

Both Josina Anderson and Kim Jones report Beckham has told them directly he’s still “one the fence” between the Rams and Packers.

Jourdan Rodrigue says the Rams are under the impression the deal is done but Beckham is obviously the final say here. She adds the Rams had put the news up on their website and sent a notification before taking it down.

The Packers are the other team Beckham is reportedly considering.

According to Adam Schefter, the Rams are finalizing a deal to sign WR Odell Beckham to the roster.

Los Angeles came from almost literally nowhere in the last hour to emerge as a potential landing spot for Beckham.

Beckham was supposedly going to wait several days to decide on his next team. But the Rams evidently had a good enough pitch to induce him to sign.

Reports have been all over the place for the past couple of days. A number of teams had been linked to Beckham including the Packers, Chiefs, Saints, Patriots and Seahawks.

In the end, it supposedly came down to the Packers and Rams, per Ian Rapoport.

Beckham, 29, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him, making him scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 had any team claimed him.

In 2021, Beckham has appeared in six games for the Browns and caught 17 of 34 targets for 232 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He’s also rushed twice for 14 yards.

