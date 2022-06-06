Rams Give Aaron Donald $40M Raise

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Rams have re-worked DT Aaron Donald‘s contract and included a $40 million raise through 2024.
Donald had three years remaining on his contract but he will not make a total of $95 million over that span.
Rapoport adds that no new years were added to the deal and Doanld will make $65 million by 2023 and $95 million by 2024.
This deal makes Donald the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history.
Donald had indicated that he was willing to retire if the Rams did not work out a new contract. However, indications have been that Los Angeles was going to do what it takes to keep their star defensive lineman happy for the foreseeable future.
Donald, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Rams back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $10.136 million rookie contract when the Rams picked up his fifth-year team option for the 2018 season, which cost them around $6.892 million.
Los Angeles signed Donald to a record six-year, $135 million extension back in August of 2019, which included a $40 million signing bonus and $86,892,000 guaranteed.
Donald has three years remaining on his deal with base salaries of $9.25 million, $14 million and $14 million.
In 2021, Donald appeared in all 17 games for the Rams, recording 84 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and four pass deflections.
