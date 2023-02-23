BREAKING: Rams Releasing LB Bobby Wagner

According to Adam Schefter, the Rams are releasing veteran LB Bobby Wagner on Thursday.

Schefter characterizes it as a mutual parting of ways, as Wagner wants to win in 2023. The Rams also need the cap space cutting Wagner frees up, even if he was one of the best players on their defense last season.

According to Over The Cap, releasing Wagner saves the Rams $5 million while leaving $7.5 million in dead money.

Wagner, 32, is a former second-round pick by the Seahawks out of Utah State in the 2012 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $43 million deal and set to earn a base salary of $10.5 million in 2019 when he agreed to a new three-year, $54 million deal.

Wagner was entering the final year of that deal in 2022 and scheduled to make a base salary of $16.35 million when the Seahawks released him. He signed a five-year, $50 million deal with the Rams.

In 2022, Wagner appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and recorded 140 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, six sacks, two interceptions and five pass defenses. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 1 linebacker out of 81 qualifying players.

