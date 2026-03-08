BREAKING: Rams Sign CB Trent McDuffie To Record Deal

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Rams and CB Trent McDuffie have reached agreement on a record four-year, $124 million extension Sunday.

According to Schefter, McDuffie’s deal includes $100 million guaranteed and makes him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.

Recent reports had said that the two parties were working on a record extension and it looks like they were able to hammer out the deal. The Rams are clearly making a big bet on McDuffie long-term after giving up a package of picks for him a few days ago.

McDuffie, 25, was a three-year starter at Washington and earned first-team All Pac-12 honors in 2021 and was named All Pac-12 second-team in 2020. The Chiefs traded up and used the No. 21 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $13,992,482 contract that includes a $7,356,350 signing bonus and includes a fifth-year option that was picked up by Kansas City back in April.

The Chiefs traded McDuffie to Los Angeles for a first, fifth, and sixth-round pick.

In 2025, McDuffie appeared in and started 13 games for the Chiefs, recording 63 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, seven pass defenses, and one interception.