Rams Trade For Broncos OLB Von Miller

According to Adam Schefter, the Rams are trading for Broncos OLB Von Miller.

Schefter says Los Angeles is giving up two Day 2 picks in 2022 to Denver for Miller. Mike Klis confirms the Rams are giving up their second and third-round picks this coming April.

This is a huge blockbuster of a deal. There had been some rumblings Miller could be on the move ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, but his contract was thought to be a major impediment to a deal.

Miller still had $9.7 million remaining on his contract for 2021 and Schefter reports Denver will pay $9 million of that figure so that the Rams can fit Miller under their cap.

Meanwhile, this deal leaves the Rams without a draft pick until the fifth round in 2022, but gives them one of the NFL’s most established pass rushers.

Miller, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2011. After playing out his rookie deal, Denver picked up his fifth-year option and later used their franchise tag on Miller.

The Broncos signed Miller to a six-year, $114 million extension in 2016 with $70 million guaranteed. He made $18 million in 2020 with $6 million fully guaranteed and count $25.625 million against the cap.

Denver officially picked up Miller’s option last year and again in 2021 at a figure of $18 million

In 2021, Miller has appeared in eight games for the Broncos and recorded 19 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 6 edge defender out of 108 qualifying players.