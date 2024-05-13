Falcons Signed Four Draft Picks Including Sixth-Round RB Jase McClellan

The Falcons are signing sixth-round RB Jase McClellan to a four-year contract, his agency announced.

Atlanta announced Friday they had signed McClellan, plus three other draft picks — fifth-round LB JD Bertrand, sixth-round DT Zion Logue and sixth-round WR Casey Washington.

McClellan, 21, was a four-star recruit in 2020 and the sixth-best running back in the class. He spent all four years at Alabama but wasn’t a consistent starter until 2023 when he led the team in rushing.

The Falcons selected McClellan with the first of their two sixth-round picks at pick No. 186 overall.

McClellan is projected to sign a four-year, $4.214 million contract with Atlanta that includes a $194,368 signing bonus.

He played four seasons at Alabama and recorded 1,981 yards on 355 attempts (5.6 YPC) with 18 touchdowns and caught 40 passes for 409 yards (10.2 YPC) and six receiving touchdowns.