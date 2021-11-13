Rams WR Robert Woods Suffers Torn ACL, Out For Season

Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini report that Rams’ WR Robert Woods has suffered a torn ACL in practice on the same day that the team is officially signing WR Odell Beckham.

According to Schefter, Woods finished practice after going down with an injury and conducted interviews with the media. Unfortunately, tests later confirmed that Woods had torn his ACL.

Peter Schrager explains that Woods suffered the injury while running a jet sweep. He planted his foot and felt something off with his knee and it turned out to be an isolated ACL tear.

There were questions about how Beckham would fit into the Rams’ offense and what his role would be, but this injury certainly changes things from that perspective. Beckham goes from being a luxury signing to filling a major need for the Rams.

You can expect the Rams to place Woods on injured reserve in the coming days and add a replacement player to their roster, as this injury is season-ending.

Woods, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2013. He has played out his four-year, $4,866,769 rookie contract with the Bills before signing a five-year, $39 million contract with the Rams in 2017 that included $15 million guaranteed.

Woods signed a four-year, $68 million extension with the Rams last year and stands to make base salaries of $5.5 million and $7.5 million over the final two years of the agreement.

In 2021, Woods appeared in nine games and caught 45 passes for 556 yards receiving (12.4 YPC) and four touchdowns.

We will have more news on Woods’ injury as it becomes available.