BREAKING: Ravens Extending TE Mark Andrews For Three Years, $39.3M

According to Mike Garafolo, the Ravens are signing TE Mark Andrews to a three-year, $39.3 million extension.

He adds the deal, which answers a major question about Andrews’ future going into next offseason, includes $26 million in guarantees.

The veteran tight end was due to be a free agent and there were some trade murmurs about him this past year. However, Baltimore elected to hold on and now he’s inked a new deal.

It’s fair to say with three tight ends on expiring deals, including Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar, Andrews was not the one the most expected to sign a new deal.

Andrews, 30, was drafted by the Ravens in the third round out of Oklahoma in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie deal and set to make a base salary of $920,000 for the 2021 season when he agreed to a four-year $56 million deal that included $37.586 million guaranteed.

He was in the final year of that deal and set to make a base salary of $7 million in 2025.

In 2025, Andrews has appeared in 12 games for the Ravens and recorded 37 receptions on 52 targets for 332 yards and five touchdowns.