BREAKING: Ravens Release K Justin Tucker

The Baltimore Ravens announced Monday that they’ve released K Justin Tucker.

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens are designating Tucker as a post-June 1 release.

Here’s the statement from the team:

Statement from Executive Vice President and General Manager Eric DeCosta pic.twitter.com/TNQrqw3me2 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 5, 2025

The Ravens drafted Tyler Loop a few weeks ago, so they were clearly preparing for life without Tucker.

16 different women from eight spas have accused Tucker of inappropriate behavior during sessions between the years of 2012-2016.

While the criminal statute of limitations has expired, there could be a potential civil lawsuit against Tucker. At least six of the women have reportedly retained legal counsel.

The longtime Ravens kicker vehemently denied the allegations and his lawyers referred the Banner to his previous statement after the newest wave of allegations.

The NFL had been monitoring the situation and will review the matter for potential discipline under its personal conduct policy.

Tucker, 35, was signed by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2012. He was re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2015.

The Ravens placed the franchise tag on Tucker in 2016 before re-signing him to a four-year extension. Baltimore re-upped him for another four years and $20 million in 2019.

He was set to make base salaries of $3.5 million and $3.55 million over the final two years of his deal when the Ravens signed him to a four-year, $24 million extension.

In 2024, Tucker played all 17 games for the Ravens. He was 22-30 on field goals (73.3 percent) and 60-62 on PATs (96.8 percent).