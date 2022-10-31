BREAKING: Ravens Trading For Bears LB Roquan Smith

According to Jay Glazer, the Bears and Ravens have agreed on a trade that will send LB Roquan Smith to Baltimore.

Adam Schefter reports the Ravens will send second and fifth-round picks to Chicago in exchange for Smith.

This is the second big-name linebacker to be shipped out of Chicago in a week, and fills a need for the Ravens who have a strong history of inside linebacker play.

Smith had come up in trade talks but his contract was a complicating factor. He had appeared destined for the franchise tag this offseason.

Smith requested a trade this offseason in the middle of contentious contract talks but the Bears held onto him, and Smith reported after a brief hold in.

Smith, 25, was the eighth-overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $18.477 million dollar rookie contract with the Bears that included an $11.517 million dollar signing bonus when the Bears picked up his fifth-year option.

Smith stands to make $9.735 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Smith has appeared in eight games for the Bears and recorded 83 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and three pass deflections.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2023 Free Agents list.