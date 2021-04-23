Ravens Trading OT Orlando Brown Jr To Chiefs

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Chiefs are trading their first-round pick in 2021 and three other picks to the Ravens for OT Orlando Brown Jr and one pick in the 2021 draft and another in 2022.

Here’s the full breakdown of the trade:

Chiefs receive:

OT Orlando Brown

2021 2nd-rd pick (No. 58)

2022 6th-rd pick

Ravens receive:

2021 1st-rd pick (No. 31)

2021 3rd-rd pick (No. 94)

2021 4th-rd pick (No. 136)

2022 5th-rd pick

Brown will now get an opportunity to play left tackle for a Super Bowl contender, which is what he wanted all along.

The Ravens gave him permission to seek out a trade earlier this offseason, but it took until now for the right deal to surface.

The Chiefs had to address the offensive tackle position after they made the difficult decision to release Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz this offseason. Brown represented arguably the best available option, but he will need a contract extension at some point in the next year or so.

Brown Jr, 24, was a third-round pick by the Ravens out of Oklahoma back in 2018. He’s entering the final year of his four-year, $3.49 million rookie deal that included a signing bonus of $865,720.

Brown Jr. is a two-time Pro Bowler and set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2021 season.

In 2020, Brown appeared in all 16 games for the Ravens and made 16 starts for them. He was rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 25 tackle out of 79 qualifying players.