Saints & Broncos Finalizing Trade For Sean Payton

Adam Schefter reports that the Saints and Broncos are finalizing compensation in return for HC Sean Payton, who is expected to be the team’s next head coach.

According to Schefter, the Broncos will trade a 2023 first-round pick (SF) and a 2024 second-round pick to the Saints for Payton and the Saints’ 2024 third-round pick.

The expectation is that Payton will receive a significant salary from the Broncos, possibly the range of $20 million per year.

The Broncos’ search had been stalling a bit in recent days, but this is a major move for a team that could really use a new direction after the struggles they’ve experienced the past few years.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Broncos’ job this offseason:

Broncos DC Ejiro Evero (Interviewed) Former Saints HC Sean Payton (Interviewed) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Withdrawn) 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Interviewed) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Interviewed) Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh (Interviewed) Former Colts & Lions HC Jim Caldwell (Interviewed) Former Stanford HC David Shaw (Interviewed)

Payton also interviewed for the Cardinals and Texans’ jobs this offseason.

Payton, 59, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as their QBs coach back in 1997. He later joined the Giants for three seasons before the Cowboys hired him as their assistant HC/QBs coach for the 2003 season.

The Saints brought Payton in as their head coach for the 2006 season and he later agreed to an extension that would have kept him in New Orleans through the 2024 season back in 2019. However, he elected to retire after the 2021 season and join FOX as an analyst.

For his career, Payton has led the Saints to a record of 152-89 (63.1 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and one Super Bowl title in 2009.