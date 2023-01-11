Broncos Interviewing Jim Caldwell For HC Position

Josina Anderson reports that the Broncos are interviewing former Colts and Lions HC Jim Caldwell for their vacant head coaching position on Wednesday.

The following is a list of candidates who are scheduled to interview with the Broncos so far:

Broncos DC Ejiro Evero (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Saints HC Sean Payton (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Requested)

(Requested) Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Colts & Lions HC Jim Caldwell (Interviewed)

Caldwell, 67, began his head coaching career with the Colts back in 2009 after taking over for Tony Dungy. He spent three years in charge of Indianapolis before he was fired after the 2011 season.

After a stint with the Ravens as their offensive coordinator, the Lions hired him as their head coach in 2015. Detroit made the decision to move on from Caldwell in 2018 and he agreed to join the Dolphins’ coaching staff in 2019. However, he took a leave of absence that July to deal with health issues.

During his seven years as a head coach for the Colts and Lions, Caldwell led them to a record of 62-50 (55.4 percent) which includes four playoff appearances and one trip to the AFC Championship game.

We will have more on Caldwell and the Broncos’ head coaching search as it becomes available.