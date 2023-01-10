According to Tom Pelissero, the Broncos interviewed Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh virtually on Monday.

He adds the interview went on for more than two hours and seemed to go well. Harbaugh remains one of the top contenders for Denver’s head coaching vacancy.

The other candidates include:

Broncos DC Ejiro Evero (Scheduled)

Former Saints HC Sean Payton (Requested)

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested)

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Requested)

Rams DC Raheem Morris (Requested)

Harbaugh’s flirtation with the NFL has been prominent. His statement he released last week to affirm his commitment to Michigan was phrased carefully to not be definitive, “While no one knows what the future holds, I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023.”

Another report says Harbaugh is expected to take an NFL job if it’s offered.

Harbaugh drew interest from the Vikings last year and appeared to be a finalist for the job before they hired Kevin O’Connell. Minnesota never made Harbaugh an offer and he signed an extension with Michigan, saying at the time he was done flirting with the NFL.

Harbaugh, 59, was a first-round pick out of Michigan by the Bears in 1987. He played 14 years in the league before becoming a coach, first with the Raiders. He was hired by San Diego as head coach in 2004 and took the same position with Stanford in 2007.

The 49ers hired Harbaugh as their head coach in 2007. He was fired in 2014 and hired as head coach at Michigan.

During his four years with the 49ers, he led them to a record of 44-19-1 (69.5 percent), which included three playoff appearances and an NFC Championship.

At Michigan, Harbaugh’s teams have produced a record of 74-25 (71.8 percent). That includes a 1-6 record in bowl games and two trips to the College Football Playoff.

We’ll have more on Harbaugh as the news is available.