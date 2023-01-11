Adam Schefter reports that the Broncos interviewed former Stanford HC David Shaw for their head-coaching vacancy on Wednesday.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Broncos:

Broncos DC Ejiro Evero (Scheduled)

Former Saints HC Sean Payton (Requested)

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested)

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Requested)

Rams DC Raheem Morris (Requested)

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh (Interviewed)

Former Colts & Lions HC Jim Caldwell (Interviewed)

Former Stanford HC David Shaw (Interviewed)

Shaw has held the eye of a number of people in the NFL for quite some time but had always been tied pretty strongly to Stanford before stepping down last month.

Shaw, 50, played wide receiver at Stanford from 1991 to 1994, then got his coaching start at Western Washington in 1995. In 1997, the Eagles hired him for his first NFL coaching job in a quality control role. He also spent time with the Raiders and Ravens as an assistant coach until 2005.

In 2007, Shaw returned to Stanford as the offensive coordinator. He was promoted to head coach in 2011 and has held that position since. Over 12 seasons, Shaw recorded a 96-54 regular-season record and is 5-3 in bowl games.