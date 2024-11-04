BREAKING: Saints Fire HC Dennis Allen

According to Ian Rapoport, the Saints have fired HC Dennis Allen following the team’s seventh-straight loss of the season.

The final blow was losing to the Carolina Panthers this past week. The Saints almost never make major changes like this during the season, but losing to an awful Carolina team was too much to look past.

The Saints have been hit hard by injuries, but they entered with expectations of competing for the NFC South and instead fell way short. It didn’t help that it seemed like Allen was starting to lose the locker room.

Allen, 52, began his coaching career at Texas A&M as a graduate assistant back in 1996. He took his first NFL coaching position with the Falcons as their defensive quality control coordinator in 2002 before working for the Saints and Broncos.

The Raiders hired Allen as their head coach in 2012 and he was going into his third year in the position before he was fired in Week 4. Allen returned to the Saints in 2015 and was promoted to defensive coordinator later that season.

The Saints opted to name Allen head coach following Sean Payton‘s decision to retire.

As the Raiders’ head coach, Allen posted a record of 8-28 (22.2 percent) over the course of three seasons.

As the Saints’ head coach, Allen notched a record of 18-25 with no playoff appearances.

We’ll have more on Allen and the Saints as the news is available.