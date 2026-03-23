BREAKING: Seahawks Signing WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba To Four-Year, $168.6M Extension

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Seahawks are signing WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba to a four-year, $168.6 million extension.

Schefter adds the deal includes over $120 million in guaranteed money in a contract that will make the reigning Offensive Player of the Year the highest-paid receiver in league history.

Seattle exercised Smith-Njigba’s fifth-year option for 2027 last week, but a long-term extension was always going to be their goal during this offseason.

Smith-Njigba, 23, holds the Ohio State records for most catches in a single game with 15 (twice) and most receiving yards in a single season with 1,606 during the 2021 season. He was a third-team All-American in 2021 and declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after his junior season.

He signed a four-year, $14,417,308 contract that includes a $7,485,316 signing bonus and carried a $3,931,993 cap figure for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Smith-Njigba appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and caught 119 of 163 targets for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns.