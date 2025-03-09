BREAKING: Seahawks Trading D.K. Metcalf To Steelers

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks are trading WR D.K. Metcalf to the Steelers on Sunday.

The Seahawks will reportedly receive a 2025 second-round pick from the Steelers for Metcalf. The two teams are also flipping picks in the sixth and seventh rounds of the draft, per Adam Schefter.

Metcalf is expected to sign a five-year, $150 million contract with Pittsburgh.

The Steelers have been in the trade market for a No. 1 receiver for a few years now and nearly acquired Brandon Aiyuk from the 49ers last year. They’ve been looking for a compliment to George Pickens and it looks like they’ve found in Metcalf.

Metcalf requested a trade out of Seattle last week and the situation had been moving towards a deal.

Other teams linked to Metcalf included the Chargers, Texans and Packers among others.

Metcalf, 27, is a former second-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. Seattle traded up to select him and exchanged the No. 77 and No. 118 picks for him.

He signed a four-year, $4,586,054 rookie contract, including a $1,355,312 signing bonus with the Seahawks, and was set to earn a base salary of $3,986,000 in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $72 million extension.

Metcalf was due base salaries of $13 million and $18 million in the final two years of the deal when he restructured his contract in 2024. He’s set to make a base salary of $18 million in 2024 and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Metcalf appeared in 15 games for the Seahawks and caught 66 passes on 108 targets for 992 yards (15.0 YPC) and five touchdowns.