BREAKING: Seahawks Trading Geno Smith To Raiders

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks are trading QB Geno Smith to the Raiders on Friday for a 2025 third-round pick.

Smith is currently in the final year of his contract and Dianna Russini reports that he’s expected to get a new deal from Las Vegas. According to Russini, Smith is looking for between $40-$45 million per year in an extension.

Jordan Schultz is reporting that Smith requested a trade on Thursday after it became clear that the two parties were not going to reach an agreement on a long-term deal.

Smith is now reunited with HC Pete Carroll in Las Vegas.

Reports from earlier mentioned that the Raiders were in the trade market for a veteran quarterback Smith really made the most sense, given his status in Seattle and ties to Carroll.

The Seahawks figure to be in the mix for a free agent quarterback now that they’ve moved on from Smith.

Smith, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.019 million contract before signing a one-year contract worth $2 million with the Giants in 2017.

Smith signed a one-year deal with the Chargers for the 2018 season before joining the Seahawks in 2019. He returned on one-year deals each of the following three seasons before being named the starter in 2022.

He signed a three-year extension with the Seahawks worth $105 million in March of last year. He just finished the second year of his deal where he made a base salary of $12.7 million fully guaranteed, while he’ll bring in another $14.8 million base salary in 2025.

In 2024, Smith made 17 starts for the Seahawks and completed 70.4 percent of his passes for 4,320 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. He also recorded 53 rushing attempts for 272 yards and two touchdowns.