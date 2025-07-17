BREAKING: Steelers Agree To Three-Year, $123M Extension With T.J. Watt

According to Adam Schefter, the Steelers and OLB T.J. Watt have come to terms on a three-year, $123 million extension, ending the standoff between the two sides.

Schefter adds the deal includes $108 million fully guaranteed at signing.

That’s a massive number, both in total value at $41 million a year to make Watt the NFL’s highest-paid non-quarterback and in guarantees, which were reportedly the last sticking point.

It felt like both sides were bracing for a protracted holdout but instead the Steelers wrapped this up with a week to go before the team reports for training camp.

Watt, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He played out his four-year, $9.258 million contract and made a base salary of $1.72 million in 2020.

Pittsburgh exercised Watt’s fifth-year option for $10.089 million in 2021. He then signed a four-year extension worth over $112 million with the Steelers that included $80 million fully guaranteed at signing.

In 2024, Watt appeared in all 17 games and recorded 61 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, two recoveries, and four pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Watt as the news becomes available.