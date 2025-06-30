BREAKING: Steelers Also Acquiring Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith In Blockbuster Swap

Adam Schefter reports the Dolphins are trading TE Jonnu Smith to the Steelers today as well as CB Jalen Ramsey.

He adds the two sides will swap late-round picks and Pittsburgh will also extend Smith for one year and $12 million. Tom Pelissero reports the swap is a 2027 fifth for a 2027 seventh, with the Dolphins getting the better pick.

An absolutely wild day continues as Miami and Pittsburgh reshuffle their rosters. The Steelers had shown a lot of interest in Smith in recent weeks as he sought a well-earned raise following a career year.

Steelers OC Arthur Smith is a big fan of Smith and has worked with him at two other stops before this. Pittsburgh had been seeking another weapon in the passing game this summer.

Smith, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Titans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.175 million contract when he agreed to a four–year, $50 million deal that included $31.25 million fully guaranteed with the Patriots.

The Patriots then traded Smith to the Falcons in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round pick back in March of 2023. Atlanta cut him loose last offseason, and he signed a two-year, $8.4 million deal with the Dolphins

In 2024, Smith appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and caught 88 passes for 884 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.