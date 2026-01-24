BREAKING: Steelers Hiring Mike McCarthy As Next Head Coach

Tom Pelissero reports that the Steelers are finalizing a deal to make Mike McCarthy their next head coach.

McCarthy was in the mix for the Giants and Titans’ head-coaching jobs this offseason and will now join Pittsburgh after the team moved on from HC Mike Tomlin.

McCarthy, 62, began his NFL coaching career with the Chiefs back in 1993 as an offensive quality control coordinator. He bounced around with the Packers, Saints, and 49ers before the Packers hired him as their head coach in 2006.

The Packers decided to move on from McCarthy following a disappointing loss to the Cardinals in Week 13 of 2018. He was out of football in 2019 before being hired by the Cowboys in 2020.

McCarthy and the Cowboys were unable to reach an agreement on an extension, which led to the two parties parting ways.

During his 13-year tenure in Green Bay, McCarthy led the Packers to a record of 125-77-2 (61.8 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title in 2010.

McCarthy posted a record of 49-35 (58.3 percent) in five years with the Cowboys, with three playoff appearances and a 1-3 record in the postseason.

We will have more on McCarthy and the Steelers as it becomes available.