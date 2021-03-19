Steelers Re-Signing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster To One-Year, $8M Deal

Nate Bouda
The Pittsburgh Steelers are re-signing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster to a one-year contract on Friday, according to Taylor Bisciotti

Bisciotti reports that Smith-Schuster had the following offers on the table:

  • Ravens: $9 million, $4 million in incentives
  • Chiefs: $8 million, $3 million in incentives
  • Steelers: $8 million 

Adam Schefter adds that the Eagles were also offering more than the Steelers. 

He has since confirmed the news:

Smith-Schuster, 24, was a second-round pick by the Steelers out of USC in the 2017 NFL Draft. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $4.19 million rookie contract that included a $1.19 million signing bonus.

In 2020, Smith-Schuster appeared in all 16 games for the Steelers and caught 97 passes for 831 yards (8.9 YPC) and nine touchdowns. 

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.

