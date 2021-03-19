Steelers Re-Signing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster To One-Year, $8M Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers are re-signing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster to a one-year contract on Friday, according to Taylor Bisciotti.

Bisciotti reports that Smith-Schuster had the following offers on the table:

Ravens: $9 million, $4 million in incentives

Chiefs: $8 million, $3 million in incentives

Steelers: $8 million

Adam Schefter adds that the Eagles were also offering more than the Steelers.

He has since confirmed the news:

This is my home, they’re gonna need a wrecking ball to take me outta here! PITTSBURGH I LOVE YOU, LET’S GO!!!!! 💛🖤💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/SPFvCLUmFl — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 19, 2021

Smith-Schuster, 24, was a second-round pick by the Steelers out of USC in the 2017 NFL Draft. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $4.19 million rookie contract that included a $1.19 million signing bonus.

In 2020, Smith-Schuster appeared in all 16 games for the Steelers and caught 97 passes for 831 yards (8.9 YPC) and nine touchdowns.

