BREAKING: Steelers Trading WR George Pickens To Cowboys

According to multiple reports, the Steelers have agreed to trade WR George Pickens to the Cowboys.

The trade details are as follows:

Steelers receive:

2026 3rd-round pick

2027 5th-round pick

Cowboys receive:

WR George Pickens

2027 6th-round pick

The Cowboys had said that they were working on a potential deal, but no reports had connected them to Pickens until now. Either way, it’s a big deal for the Cowboys, who could really use some receiver depth after not addressing the position in the draft.

Pickens’ name had been in trade talks all offseason as he enters the final year of his contract without a new deal. The Steelers are getting a decent return here, but they will also need someone to help D.K. Metcalf from here.

Pickens, 23, was a preseason All-American second-team selection in 2021 and second-team preseason All-SEC. The Steelers used the No. 52 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year $6,752,177 rookie contract that included a $2,090,674 signing bonus.

In 2024, Pickens appeared in 14 games for the Steelers, making 12 starts and catching 59 passes for 900 yards receiving and three touchdowns.