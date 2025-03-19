BREAKING: Texans Agree To One-Year, $35.6 Million Extension With DE Danielle Hunter

The Houston Texans have agreed to a one-year, $35.6 million contract extension with DE Danielle Hunter that will make him the second-highest paid defensive end in the NFL, according to Tom Pelissero.

Hunter signed a two-year deal with Houston last year as a free agent that paid him $30 million in 2024. He will make $55.1 million over the next two seasons with $54.1 million fully-guaranteed.

Hunter, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.969 million rookie contract when Minnesota re-signed him to a five-year, $72 million extension that included $40 million guaranteed to go along with a $15 million signing bonus.

The two sides reworked his deal a few times to move money around. Hunter finally played through the deal and became an unrestricted free agent in 2024, signing a two-year, $49 million deal with the Texans.

In 2024, Hunter appeared in all 17 games for the Texans and recorded 46 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, one forced fumble and three pass deflections.