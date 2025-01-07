BREAKING: Titans Fire GM Ran Carthon

The Tennessee Titans announced Monday that they’ve fired GM Ran Carthon.

“I’ve loved the time I’ve spent with Ran. He’s a talented football mind, a great man, and friend to everyone along his path. It’s impossible to ignore that our football team hasn’t improved over the past two years. I am deeply disappointed in our poor win-loss record during this period, of course, but my decision also speaks to my concern about our long-term future should we stay the course.

“I love this team more than you can imagine. To our fans: we know this level of performance isn’t acceptable. We’re humbled by your support as we continue to work towards building the team you expect and deserve.”

Recent reports indicated that Carthon’s job was in danger after a terribly disappointing 2024 season.

Carthon was actually a bit of a surprise hire a few years ago, as many thought the team would promote from within. He went on to draft Will Levis and spent a lot of money and capital to bring in veteran talent this offseason, but it wasn’t enough to get the team turned around.

Carthon, 43, had a brief playing career as a running back with the Colts and Lions from 2004 to 2006. He got his front office start with the Falcons in 2008 as a pro scout.

He joined the Rams in 2012 as their director of player personnel before leaving for his current job with the 49ers as the director of pro personnel in 2017.

In his two years as GM, the Titans produced a record of 9-25.