Tom Brady Announces Retirement

In a social media post, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady announced he is retiring for the second time.

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

It would be hard, but not unprecedented, for Brady to come out of retirement a second time. But he’s said for years he wanted to play until he was 45 and he accomplished that this past season, along with setting even more NFL records.

As for what’s next, the Pro Football Hall of Fame has had a spot waiting for him for a long time, and he’ll be inducted in five years. He also signed a huge contract with FOX to call games and that could start next season.

Brady, 45, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2000. He was in the final year of his two-year, $41 million contract when he agreed to another two-year extension in 2017.

Brady made $23 million for the 2019 season and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when he agreed to a fully guaranteed two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers.

Brady was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Brady appeared in 17 games for the Buccaneers and completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 4,694 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

For his career, Brady has thrown for 89,214 yards, 649 touchdowns and 212 interceptions while completing 64.3 percent of his passes. He was a seven-time Super Bowl champion, a five-time Super Bowl MVP, a three-time MVP, 15-time Pro Bowler, and made six All-Pro teams in his career.

Brady is the all-time leader in touchdown passes, yards, attempts and completions.