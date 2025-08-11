Breece Hall Could Be Moved By Trade Deadline?

With the arrival of a new coaching staff, there have been rumors all offseason that the Jets could move on from RB Breece Hall because of HC Aaron Glenn‘s comments about a committee approach.

Glenn talked to Hall to refute the trade rumors earlier this offseason, but that hasn’t stopped more buzz from popping up.

Per Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda, people close to the situation believe the Jets could move Hall by the trade deadline and move forward with RB Braelon Allen as the starter and RB Isaiah Davis as the backup. Pauline mentions the coaching staff has been impressed with both backs, which could have some influence on a Hall trade.

Hall, 24, was a two-time All-American, as well as a two-time Big 12 player of the year during his time at Iowa State. The Jets used the No. 36 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $9,014,774 contract that included a $3,736,199 signing bonus. Hall is entering the final year of that deal in 2025 and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Hall appeared in 16 games for the Jets and rushed 209 times for 876 yards (4.2 YPC) and five touchdowns. He added 57 receptions on 76 targets for 483 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Hall and the Jets as the news is available.