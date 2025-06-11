Breece Hall Says Jets HC Aaron Glenn Called Him To Refute Trade Rumors

Jets RB Breece Hall came up in trade rumors before the draft, fueled by reports that he could be available and HC Aaron Glenn‘s comments about wanting to lean into more of a committee approach.

However, Hall spoke to reporters on Wednesday and said Glenn called him at the time to reassure him that the team was not trying to get rid of him.

“Breece, I don’t want to trade you. You’re our running back,” Hall relayed via Zack Rosenblatt.

Hall added that he’s taking the committee comment in stride and looking to prove that he deserves all the touches he can handle after not reaching the team’s high expectations the past two years.

“I’m not obligated anything,” he said via Ralph Vacchiano. “I’ve got to go and prove that I am the guy. I feel like I am a 3-down back. Every day I’m going to prove I’m the best back on this roster and one of the best backs in the league.”

Hall, 23, was a two-time All-American, as well as a two-time Big 12 player of the year during his time at Iowa State. The Jets used the No. 36 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $9,014,774 contract that included a $3,736,199 signing bonus. Hall is entering the final year of that deal in 2025 and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Hall appeared in 16 games for the Jets and rushed 209 times for 876 yards (4.2 YPC) and five touchdowns. He added 57 receptions on 76 targets for 483 yards and three touchdowns.

