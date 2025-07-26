Breer: Nick Saban Could Be Considering Return To NFL?

SI.com’s Albert Breer went on the Dan Patrick Show and talked about the rumored possibility that former Alabama and Dolphins HC Nick Saban returns to the NFL after retiring from college football following the 2023 season.

“I would say that maybe there’s an itch that he wants to scratch, or at least explore scratching, in the NFL,” Breer said. “I think the possibility exists that maybe he looks at it and says, ‘If there is a situation where I can win quickly, where there’s a QB, I don’t feel completely satisfied with what happened in Miami 20 years ago.'”

Breer also brought up the changes in the college game that drove Saban away as a primary driver of why he could return to the NFL instead of college. He isn’t sure how real Saban’s desire is, but believes a few teams would be interested in bringing him in for next season.

Saban, 73, began his coaching career as a grad assistant at Kent State back in 1973. He worked for several colleges before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Oilers as their DBs coach in 1988.

Saban spent one year as Toledo’s head coach before joining the Browns as their defensive coordinator under Bill Belichick.

Saban returned to the college ranks in 1995 as the head coach at Michigan State. After five years as LSU’s head coach, the Dolphins convinced him to take their head-coaching in 2005. However, Saban lasted just two years in Miami before being hired by Alabama.

For his career, Saban’s college teams were 297-71-1 (80.6 percent) which includes seven national titles. He was 206-29 at Alabama.

As the Dolphins head coach, Saban was 15-17 (46.9 percent) over the course of two seasons.