Brian Daboll & Arthur Smith Among Titans OC Options Under Robert Saleh

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury, Steelers OC Arthur Smith, former Giants HC Brian Daboll, Packers OC Adam Stenavich and Dolphins pass game coordinator Bobby Slowik are options for the Titans OC job under new HC Robert Saleh.

Daboll, 50, started his NFL coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Patriots in 2000. He remained with New England until 2006 and spent the last few seasons as the receivers coach.

Daboll joined the Jets from 2007-2008 as their QBs coach before having short stints as offensive coordinator with Cleveland, Miami and Kansas City. He rejoined the Patriots in 2013 as the TE coach until 2016 and spent a season at Alabama before becoming the Bills’ offensive coordinator from 2018-2021.

Daboll then got his first head coaching job with the Giants in 2022 and was named Coach of the Year after his first season.

In his head coaching career, Daboll has a record of 20-40-1 (.336 percent), which includes one playoff appearance and a playoff win.

Smith, 43, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at North Carolina back in 2006. From there, he worked for Washington for two years before being hired as an administrative assistant/defensive intern at Ole Miss in 2010.

The Titans hired Smith as a defensive assistant/quality control coach a year later and he worked his way to TEs coach in 2015. Tennessee promoted him to offensive coordinator after Matt LaFleur accepted the Packers’ HC job.

After Smith found success in that role, the Falcons hired him as their head coach in 2021. However, he was let go after three seasons and joined Pittsburgh as their offensive coordinator.

In three seasons in Atlanta, Smith had a record of 21-30 (.412 winning percentage) with no playoff appearances.

In 2025, the Steelers’ offense ranked 25th in total yards, 15th in total points, 26th in rushing yards and 22nd in passing yards.