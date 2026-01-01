Brian Daboll Expected To Be Strong OC Candidate This Offseason

When examining the upcoming coaching market, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN writes that former Giants HC Brian Daboll should be a “viable” offensive coordinator option this offseason.

Fowler could also see Daboll being brought in for head coaching interviews, noting that he has significant playcalling experience and did well developing QB Jaxson Dart before his departure.

New York parted with Daboll in November after its 24-20 loss to the Bears, where they relinquished their fourth double-digit lead through 10 games. He entered the season on the hot seat, and even though his bet on Dart looked to be a hit, it wasn’t enough to save his job.

He had a lot of success as the Bills’ offensive coordinator before landing the Giants’ head coaching job, and playing a hand in developing Josh Allen early in his career certainly helps his profile.

Daboll, 50, started his NFL coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Patriots in 2000. He remained with New England until 2006 and spent the last few seasons as the receivers coach.

Daboll joined the Jets from 2007-2008 as their QBs coach before having short stints as offensive coordinator with Cleveland, Miami and Kansas City. He rejoined the Patriots in 2013 as the TE coach until 2016 and spent a season at Alabama before becoming the Bills’ offensive coordinator from 2018-2021.

Daboll then got his first head coaching job with the Giants in 2022 and was named Coach of the Year after his first season.

In his head coaching career, Daboll has a record of 20-40-1 (.336 percent), which includes one playoff appearance and a playoff win.