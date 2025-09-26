Brock Purdy Officially Starting For 49ers In Week 4

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Friday that QB Brock Purdy will, in fact, return and start Week 4’s game against the Jaguars this Sunday.

Indications were that Purdy was trending towards a return after missing the last two games with a toe injury.

Mac Jones was able to fill in for San Francisco and managed to come away with two wins, which leaves the 49ers in good shape moving forward.

Purdy, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $77,012.

Purdy was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026 when he agreed to a five-year, $265 million extension this offseason.

In 2024, Purdy appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He has also rushed 66 times for 323 yards and five touchdowns.