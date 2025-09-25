Brock Purdy Progressing Toward Week 4 Return

49ers QB Brock Purdy has made significant progress with his toe injury and is progressing towards starting week 4, according to Ian Rapoport.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said Purdy’s progress will put him in line to start on Sunday.

“I think (the toe) is feeling better each day and if that continues he should be good on Sunday.”

Purdy, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $77,012.

Purdy was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026 when he agreed to a five-year, $265 million extension this offseason.

In 2024, Purdy appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He has also rushed 66 times for 323 yards and five touchdowns.