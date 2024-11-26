Broncos Activate LB Drew Sanders From PUP List

The Denver Broncos officially activated LB Drew Sanders from the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday and waived G Calvin Throckmorton.
Sanders has worked his way back to from a torn Achilles during the team’s offseason workouts in mid-April.
Sanders, 22, was selected with the No. 67 overall pick in the third round by the Broncos in the 2023 NFL Draft.
He’s in the second year of his four-year, $5,734,727 rookie contract that included a $1,170,711 signing bonus.
In 2023, Sanders appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and recorded 24 tackles, a fumble recovery, and no sacks.
He has yet to appear in a game for Denver in 2024.
