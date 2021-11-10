Broncos Activate TE Noah Fant From COVID-19 List

The Denver Broncos announced Wednesday that they’ve activated TE Noah Fant from the COVID-19 list.

Fant, 23, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of a four-year, $12,590,728 rookie contract that includes $7,176,892 signing bonus.

The Broncos will have a fifth-year option on Fant for the 2023 season to decide on in 2022.

In 2021, Fant has appeared in eight games for the Broncos and caught 37 of 53 targets for 320 yards and three touchdowns.