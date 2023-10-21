Broncos Activating EDGE Baron Browning From IR

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the Broncos are activating EDGE Baron Browning from injured reserve on Saturday for their Week 7 game against the Packers.

Browning, 24, was a part-time starter at Ohio State and was named third-team All-Big 10 in 2020. The Broncos drafted him with pick No. 105 overall in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Browning is entering the third year of a four-year deal worth $4,785,850 million with a $840,618 million signing bonus.

In 2022, Browning appeared in 14 games for the Broncos and recorded 24 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, one interception and two pass deflections.