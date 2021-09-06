Broncos Add WR De’Mornay Pierson-El To Practice Squad

Mike Klis reports the Denver Broncos have signed WR De’Mornay Pierson-El to their practice squad.
The Broncos practice squad now includes:
- T Quinn Bailey
- TE Shaun Beyer
- WR Tyrie Cleveland
- RB Damarea Crockett
- DB Nate Hairston
- T Drew Himmelman
- WR Kendall Hinton
- DB Mac McCain
- LB Curtis Robinson
- QB Brett Rypien
- G Austin Schlottmann
- DE Marquiss Spencer
- LB Barrington Wade
- WR Seth Williams
- DE Jonathan Harris
- WR De’Mornay Pierson-El
Pierson-El, 25, signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2018, but was cut a few weeks later. He spent some time in the Canadian Football League with the Montreal Alouettes before catching on in the AAF.
Pierson-El played in 2019 with the now-defunct Salt Lake Stallions before signing on with the Raiders. He spent each of the past two seasons on their practice squad.
The Broncos initially signed Pierson-El in June, but released him during final cuts.
During his time with the Stallions, Pierson-El recorded 36 receptions for 414 yards (11.5 avg.) and one touchdown.
