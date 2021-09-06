Broncos Add WR De’Mornay Pierson-El To Practice Squad

By
Daniel Chavkin
-

Mike Klis reports the Denver Broncos have signed WR De’Mornay Pierson-El to their practice squad.

De'Mornay Pierson-El

The Broncos practice squad now includes: 

  1. T Quinn Bailey
  2. TE Shaun Beyer
  3. WR Tyrie Cleveland
  4. RB Damarea Crockett
  5. DB Nate Hairston
  6. T Drew Himmelman
  7. WR Kendall Hinton
  8. DB Mac McCain
  9. LB Curtis Robinson
  10. QB Brett Rypien
  11. G Austin Schlottmann
  12. DE Marquiss Spencer
  13. LB Barrington Wade
  14. WR Seth Williams 
  15. DE Jonathan Harris
  16. WR De’Mornay Pierson-El

Pierson-El, 25, signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2018, but was cut a few weeks later. He spent some time in the Canadian Football League with the Montreal Alouettes before catching on in the AAF.

Pierson-El played in 2019 with the now-defunct Salt Lake Stallions before signing on with the Raiders. He spent each of the past two seasons on their practice squad. 

The Broncos initially signed Pierson-El in June, but released him during final cuts.

During his time with the Stallions, Pierson-El recorded 36 receptions for 414 yards (11.5 avg.) and one touchdown.

