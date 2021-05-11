Broncos Also Hosting OTs Cameron Fleming & Jermaine Eluemunor For Visit

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are also hosting OT Cameron Fleming for a visit today.

Matt Lombardo adds Denver is hosting former Patriots OT Jermaine Eluemunor at this workout along with a number of others.

Denver also has Bobby Massie and Dennis Kelly in town as they look to address their sudden hole at right tackle.

Fleming, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. Fleming was waived at the start of the 2015 season and later signed to the Patriots’ practice squad before being called up a month later.

The Patriots brought Fleming back on a one-year, $1.797 million deal for the 2017 season. Following that, the Cowboys signed him for the 2018 season on a one-year, $3.5 million deal and he returned to Dallas on a two-year, $8.5 million agreement.

The Cowboys elected to not pick up his contract option for the 2020 season, however. Fleming later signed a one-year deal with the Giants.

In 2020, Fleming appeared in all 16 games for the Giants and made 16 starts. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 69 offensive tackle out of 79 qualifying players.

Eluemunor, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.66 million contract when the Ravens waived him coming out of the preseason in 2018.

Eluemunor later signed on to the Ravens’ practice squad before coming back on an exclusive rights contract. Baltimore later traded him to the Patriots in a pick swap in 2019.

New England re-signed Eluemunor as a restricted free agent in 2020. He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career this offseason.

In 2020, Eluemunor appeared in 12 games for the Patriots and made eight starts. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 47 offensive tackle out of 79 qualifying players.