Broncos Announce Four Roster Moves

The Denver Broncos announced that they have elevated DE Jonathan Harris, OL Austin Schlottmann, and ILB Barrington Wade to their active roster. The team is also activating CB Mike Ford from injured reserve.

Ford, 26, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Southeast Missouri State back in 2018.

He bounced on and off their practice squad over the last two years but was among their final roster cuts this season. He later caught on with the Broncos ahead of the 2021 season.

In 2020, Ford appeared in nine games and recorded 10 tackles, one tackle for loss, no interceptions, and one pass defense.