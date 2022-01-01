Broncos Announce Nine Moves Including Elevating S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

The Denver Broncos announced several roster moves on Saturday including elevated S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from their practice squad.

The full list includes:

Broncos activated OLB Andre Mintze from the COVID-19 list.

from the COVID-19 list. Broncos elevated OT Quinn Bailey, OT Drew Himmelman, S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, DE Marquiss Spencer, DE Jonathan Harris, LB Barrington Wade, WR Rico Gafford and CB Rojesterman Farris to their active roster.

Clinton-Dix, 28, was taken with the No. 21 overall pick by the Packers back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8,338,501 contract when the Packers picked up his fifth-year option.

Green Bay later traded Clinton-Dix to the Redskins in 2018 for a fourth-round pick. He wound up signing a one-year contract with the Bears in 2019 before he signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys in 2020. Clinton-Dix most recently caught on with the Raiders practice squad in 2021.

In 2021, Clinton-Dix has appeared in two games for the Raiders and has not recorded any statistics.