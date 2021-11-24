Broncos Announce Three Roster Moves

The Denver Broncos announced Wednesday that they’ve activated G Austin Schlottmann from the COVID-19 list and designated ILB Micah Kiser for return from injured reserve.

The Broncos also signed G Zack Johnson to their practice squad.

Here’s the Broncos updated practice squad:

Kiser, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Rams back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.75M contract when the Rams waived him coming out of the preseason.

Los Angeles re-signed Kiser back to their practice squad but he was later signed to the Broncos’ active roster in September.

In 2020, Kiser appeared in nine games for the Rams and recorded 77 tackles, one forced fumble, and three passes defended.