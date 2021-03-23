Broncos Bringing Back S Kareem Jackson

According to Ian Rapoport, the Broncos have a deal in place to re-sign S Kareem Jackson.

Mike Klis reports that Jackson receives a one-year, $5 million contract from the Broncos.

Denver declined to pick up Jackson’s option in a cap-saving move. But after exploring the market, it looks like both sides have decided a reunion is the best option for this season.

Jackson, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2010. He played out the final year of his four-year, $34 million contract before agreeing to a three-year, $33 million contract with the Broncos in 2019.

In 2020, Jackson appeared in all 16 games for the Broncos and recorded 89 tackles, one interception, two forced fumbles and four passes defended.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.