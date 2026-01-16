Broncos Calling Up Veteran WR Elijah Moore

The Denver Broncos are elevating WR Elijah Moore and TE Caleb Lohner to their active roster for their playoff game against the Bills.

Moore, 25, was a three-year starter at Ole Miss and a first-team All-SEC selection in 2020 when the Jets drafted him with pick No. 34 overall in the second round of the 2021 draft.

Moore signed a four-year deal worth $8,940,427 million with a $3,862,129 million signing bonus. He was traded to the Browns for a third-round pick in March 2023 and became an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason.

The Bills signed Moore to a one-year deal in March, but cut him loose after the trade deadline. From there, he signed on to the Broncos’ practice squad.

In 2025, Moore has appeared in nine games for the Bills and caught nine passes for 112 yards receiving and no touchdowns.